Humane Society reminds pet owners of cold weather safety

As the cold temperatures continue, animal shelters are making sure the animals are staying warm.



The Erie Humane Society is providing all 35 dogs at the shelter with extra blankets. There are also heated floors for dogs that are housed in their kennels to keep them extra warm.

The shelter is also providing extra blankets for its 80 cats.

Nichole Leone, executive director of the Erie Humane Society, says when the temperatures dip below 32 degrees, pet owners need to be mindful of how long their pets are staying outside.

She recommends allowing pets to be out for no more than 30 minutes.

“In our case if they’re out in the courtyard we are really keeping track of time. We’re making sure they’re not out any longer than 15 minutes, then we’re bringing them in,” said Nichole Leone, executive director, Erie Humane Society.

To make donations to the Erie Humane Society visit eriehumanesociety.org.