Humane Society to deliver critter grams Thursday and Friday







The Erie Humane Society will once again take to the streets on Thursday, February 13th and Friday February 14th to spread some Valentine’s Day cheer.

The Humane Society will be delivering “Critter Grams” where staff, volunteers and shelter pets are taking on Cupid’s role and surprising recipients with a special gift.

Recipients of a Critter Gram will receive a vase of fresh flowers, a photo of a shelter pet and a thoughtful message about the purpose of the gram. Recipients will also have the opportunity to visit with one of the adorable shelter pets.

As for the pets, the grams serve as a kennel sponsorship for a shelter pet during the month of February.

These valentines provide the much needed help the Human Society needs to continue providing quality care and a safe haven for the homeless animals at the shelter.

Critter Grams began in 2016 and has since grown in popularity and success each year since.

This year the Humane Society already has a record number of 51 Critter Grams to deliver to people in the community.