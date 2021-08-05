Humankind Beverage delivers water to City Mission

The Erie City Mission received half of a pallet of water from the Humankind Beverage organization.

The organization is traveling across the East Coast to help provide fresh, clean water to 35 homeless shelters, including the City Mission.

According to founder T.J. Foltz, Humankind says 100 percent of the group’s net proceeds go to the installation of wells and infiltration systems around the world, including places like Haiti, India, and different countries in Africa and Latin America.

Foltz said he’s honored to be a helping hand for those in need.

“ It’s rare that we have an opportunity to help our own fellow Americans,” said Foltz.

Erie City Mission CEO Darrin Smith said, in response: “We’re blessed and we feel lucky that Humankind picked us as one of the spots to donate to.”

For more information about Humankind, click HERE.

