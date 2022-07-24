On July 23, hundreds of people joined together to celebrate Erie’s diversity in Perry Square.

The AmeriMasala Celebration returned to Downtown Erie on Saturday.

AmeriMasala is a celebration of culture and diversity in Erie.

This celebration included a parade with drums and music. The parade traveled from 3rd and State Streets to Perry Square.

There were cultural activities throughout the square, as well as food trucks that served a variety of ethnic dishes.

The coordinator of the festival said that he’s excited for the community to gather and celebrate.

“We’re about bringing people together crossing racial and class lines. This is conscious effort to bring people together in a social interaction way,” said Lynn Johnson, AmeriMasala Festival Founder.

This is the first AmeriMasala celebration since the start of the pandemic.