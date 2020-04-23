Hundreds flock to Sara’s for opening day for beloved business

It’s a sign of spring, even during the strangest of times. Hundreds lined up in their cars today, in order to get a taste of a beloved Erie business.

An orange twist cone is an area favorite, but this year, there’s an added twist to Sara’s opening.

A long wait comes to an end for many as Sara’s opens up for the season, giving customers a sweet taste of hope.

“It reminds us of what we had before and reminds us to be thankful for what we have now. I think this is a bad situation, but it can be a lot worse and we’re lucky that people are still supporting the community.” said Brendan Lynch, an Erie resident.

“It’s nice we can still have little things that we get to go out and do to keep us busy and its a little bit of comfort.” said Maura Lynch, an Erie resident.

“It’s refreshing, believe me,” said Erie resident Marilyn Carter. “It gives you a little piece of mind of getting out of the house and things getting back to normal activities.”

This year marks 40 years of businesses for Sara’s, but this kind of start is something brand new.

“We’re excited to get going. We have a banner that says ‘Dont Give Up The Ship’ and we just put that up because that’s basically the philosophy. You know, we really appreciate the community support so we thought its time to start getting ready and hopefully have some kind of summer in the future. We are also doing the safeguards and trying to keep everyone as safe as possible.” said Sean Candela, owner of Sara’s.

Employees are wiping down tablets after use along with three different lanes open for pickup. Many customers were not letting the lines or the lack of seating ruin the moment.

“I think it really means a lot to the community. I think we all depend on it each summer and I am sure they do too. So, we just want to support everyone we can during this time.” said Amanda Rumball, an Erie resident.

I like to see businesses getting back that are important, very important and I think this is essential too.” said Paul Jenkins, an Erie resident.

“Everybody else has been doing take out this started, but now we get to have Sara’s again. That’s what makes it so special.” said Jerry Black, a Waterford Resident.

It’s marking a start to smiles again for many.