Hundreds gather for benefit to help a North East woman through cancer fight

More than 200 people gathered in North East to help a woman through her fight against cancer.

Stacy Breter has battled ovarian cancer for a second time. This time the community, family and and friends are gathering together at Saint Gregory School to show support and boost the morale.

People donated to the cause by buying a hot lunch, playing bingo and buying raffle tickets.

“It’s overwhelming, the community support I have received,” Breter said. “I love my community and I try to give back, and what they’ve done for me, for this, is just amazing. I can’t wait to give back again when I’m healthy.”

Stacy’s family hopes to raise enough donations to cover medical bills from her past procedures