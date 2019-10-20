Hundreds gather for day full of fall fun

The first ever Fall Fest took place this afternoon on State Street. More than 25 vendors lined up between 9th and 10th streets selling produce, apparel and photos.

Also part of the event today, traditional fall fair activities like face painting and bead making. Vendors were also lined up inside the Boston Store Place.

“A lot of people that live down here don’t get opportunities to go to the outskirts of town and experience this. That’s really what it’s about, is bringing this to people that don’t normally get to experience it.” said Faith Kindig, Event Coordinator of Fall Fest.

Coordinators telling us they hope to make this an annual event.