Hundreds gather for Edinboro University’s Homecoming Parade

Thousands of people are traveling back to their old roots for one of Edinboro University’s biggest attractions, the homecoming parade.

Fighting Scots alumni came back to see some of their favorites, the bagpipers.

Sean Regan, Pipe Band Director at Edinboro University says, “For all the alumni, hearing the pipes brings back a lot of fond memories. Whether it’s a beautiful day or on a nice day the bag pipe is kind of rallying cry for all Fighting Scots.”

Spectators filled up the streets waiting for their favorite floats while soaking in the excitement.

Emily Ewings, a teacher at Wattsburg, shared her enthusiasm after riding in the parade.

She is Golden Apple Award recipient for her outstanding hard work and dedication.

“It’s an absolute honor to be chosen as the Golden Apple Teacher of the Year and I just continue to love being in the classroom and being a teacher and inspiring students everyday,” Ewings said.

Not only does the Edinboro parade bring the community together, it also keeps the traditions going.

Brandy Inman, Erie resident says, “I think it’s really nice to see everybody from everywhere come and be at the parade. It’s really nice to see everybody participate no matter where they’re from.”

People did exactly that, they had the chance to go back in time.

Many relived the school’s legacy.