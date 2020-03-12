Hundreds gather for memorial for 36-year old Daniel Galvin

The night sky lit up tonight in memory of Daniel Galvin, the 36-year old gunned down Sunday night. Tonight, friends and family gathered to remember him on what would have been his 37th birthday.

Daniel Galvin remembered with songs, words and light.

“I know we have the support, but to see how loved he is on his birthday, the fact that everybody showed up. I haven’t even made my way around to see who is all here, but I just can’t say how grateful I am. He was really looking to his birthday this year.” said Santina Bonaminio, Daniel’s fiance.

This birthday is not the one that anyone could’ve imagined. Galvin died this past weekend after being shot to death, allegedly by his mother’s boyfriend. At least 200 people gathering tonight to honor him on his birthday.

“I’m not surprised. He was so loved by his friends and family. He put a smile on everybody’s face and looked out for people. That was most important to him.” Bonaminio said.

Those friends saying he was a devoted father to his children.

“He was always there for his family, his kids, family was always important to him. Every time I saw him, he was with his kids.” said Ryan Lambardo, Daniel’s friend.

Daniel’s kids watching as the lanterns filled the sky.

“It means a lot. It’s very overwhelming and I don’t got a lot to say. I loved my dad.” said Tyler Vanhooser, Daniel’s son.

A dad who, although gone, is still a strong force for the family he leaves behind.

“He was our rock, our world, our mold, our everything, we’re gonna keep on doing this. Nothing is gonna change.” Bonaminio said.