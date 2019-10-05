Hundreds gather for Penn State Behrend’s Autism in our Community event

Over 100 people gathered at Penn State Behrend for the Autism in our Community event.

The Autism Society hosting its 11th annual event. The all-day conference educates parents, families and professionals who work with individuals across the life span on the spectrum.

The event also included a keynote speaker named Cara Marker Daily, a licensed pediatric psychologist from Cleveland. People will learn how to work with those who have disruptive behaviors and triggers.

“To get that education right in our own neighborhood, our own backyard so we don’t have to travel to a larger community to get that top notch national level education” said Tish Bartlett, Executive Director of the Autism Society of Northwest Pennsylvania.

The event also featured vendors of local organizations that provided information and resources for those in attendance.