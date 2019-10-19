Hundreds gather to see new Saint Vincent’s emergency room

Hundreds of people gathered at Saint Vincent’s Hospital today to see it’s soon-to-open new emergency room.

Saint Vincent, part of the Allegheny Health Network provided the community with an advanced look at its new facility in celebration of the long awaited construction. Over the past two years, visitors had the chance to come together for a day full of fun. Saint Vincent’s even gave a free tour of the facility which included seeing emergency room beds, x-ray rooms and trauma rooms.

“People came down here not just because they were curious, they wanted to get comfortable with the new entry way and so forth because they are patients here. I got that feedback and of course they’re coming up to our doctors and nurses. ” said Dr. Chris Clark, President of Allegheny Health Network and Saint Vincent.

The new emergency department is expected to be up and running in the next few weeks.