Hundreds gather to Wattsburg Fairgrounds for first annual Great Lakes Jeep Jam

It was a Jeep owners paradise out in Wattsburg Friday evening for the first annual Great Lakes Jeep Jam.

There were hundreds of Jeeps from Texas, Florida, Utah, just to name a few at the event. Jeep owners say they are like one big family.

Hundreds of Jeeps lined up Friday evening at the Wattsburg Fairgrounds, revved their engines, honked their horns, ad drove around the area for a parade. They ended up back at the fairgrounds for a weekend of fun, including an obstacle course, mud pit, LED light and sound competition and much more.

“We’re hoping its going to be something that might take over for Roar on the Shore since it is not existing anymore, so we figured we would come out and support the Jeep Jam and see how it goes.” said Tony LaPlaca.

All the Jeep owners we spoke with talked about the comradery of the Jeep family and the important cause they are doing it for.

The money raised goes to the Erie Humane Society and Mission 22, which helps with veteran PTSD and bringing awareness to veteran suicide. During the parade, they drove by the home of a Jeep owner who has terminal brain cancer..

“It’s amazing that all these people come together, you know, I don’t really know them, but we have dealt with a lot of cancer in our families and, you know, it’s even better that it’s a Jeep thing.” said Heidi Miner.

“The Jeep community is kind of the Harley-Davidson community of bikes. Jeep people have great hearts, they do a lot of things and have a lot of fun.” said Preston Devenney.

At the fairgrounds, there are also 48 national vendors from great food to accessories. The event runs until Saturday at the Wattsburg Fairgrounds.

