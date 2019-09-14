Hundreds gathered for annual GECAC dinner

More than 500 people gathered at the Bayfront Convention Center tonight for the annual GECAC dinner.

The event brings the community and businesses together to honor GECAC’s impact on fighting poverty throughout Erie County. The event gives the opportunity to come together and provide information on GECAC’s successes and plans for the future. Since ending its delivery service with meals on wheels, GECAC says they are still moving forward and looking at new options for their services.

“We’re going to adjust with the loss of Headstart, look at some other options that are out there,” said Danny Jones, CEO of GECAC. “54 years of existence, we’ve always had to adjust how the economy changes.”

GECAC says they are already working on ideas and new programs for the future