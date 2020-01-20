Hundreds gathered for Martin Luther King Jr. Day March downtown

Hundreds gathered in Perry Square today to remember the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

For the past 29 years, the march has been a time to reflect on Dr. King’s work, which cost him his life but changed America.

More than 300 marchers showed up to today’s march, with many saying the march is bringing them a sense of hope despite today’s world, adding that the day is all about making a difference in society.

The streets filled with marchers today who made their way from Perry Square to the Martin Luther King Center for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day March.

“What is happening today is equally just as important, so we’re happy and proud to be a part of it,” said Carla Hughes, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Carla Hughes and her Delta Sigma Theta Sorority sisters were just some of the community members taking part in today’s march, adding this gives them a chance to look back at the civil rights advancements Dr. King fought for.

“It’s just a day of reflection and a day of empowerment to continue every year remembering his work and trying to be a resource and a tool,” said Hughes.

Many of the community members that were out marching believe there has been a change since Dr. King’s passing, but not enough.

Erie resident Dale Barney has attended the MLK march for more than 20 years.

“It’s not a day to sit at home and relax or say ‘I had the day off.’ It’s a day to come out to show unity, show that we’re willing to work for something,” said Dale Barney, Erie resident.

A diverse crowd showed up to today’s march, with residents of all ages and ethnicity’s in attendance, all hoping to continue sharing the message Dr. King lived by.

“I love it. I love it, because it just lets me know that everybody’s heart isn’t cold,” said Barney.

The march also provided a dream for a better tomorrow.

“There is a lot of racism and things going on now. To see everybody come together, it gives me a lot of hope to feel like maybe one day it will all go away and we can all be one as humans,” said Jalaya Johnson, 9th grade student, Villa Maria Academy.

Many of the marchers said they have noticed an increase in numbers and hope to see the younger generation come out more.