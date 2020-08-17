Hundreds gathered for UPMC Park movie series while social distancing this weekend

Hundreds made their way to UPMC Park Saturday night, not for a ball game, but for a movie! The Erie SeaWolves hosted the first of three movie nights at the ball park.

This weekend’s feature was How to Train Your Dragon. There was plenty of room for social distancing.

The team president says that nearly 200 people were at the park.

“As the next couple dates go on and people get more familiar with it, we know it’s going to get to capacity. Capacity for the facility is 250 per the state, so we wanna make sure we honor that, be respectful, with everyone social distancing. We were very happy with the first event and if things go successful, we may be able to add additional dates as well,” said Greg Coleman, team president, Erie SeaWolves.

The other two movies that will be shown will be A League of Their Own on August 22nd and Jurassic Park on August 29th.