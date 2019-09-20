Hundreds gathered in Perry Square for Annual Light the Night Walk

More than 500 people gathered at Perry Square for the Annual Light the Night Walk.

The event raises awareness for blood diseases such as Leukemia and Lymphoma. For the event, people walk a mile to show support of those affected by those diseases.

The event also funds research access to programs and educational materials for those who have been diagnosed with one of many forms of blood disease.

“For people in our community that are suffering from blood cancers, it really is good to know that our community is surrounding them and helping them look for that cure and to get viable cancer treatments,” said Jackie Tirpak, Chair Member.

More than 50 survivors took part in this years event.