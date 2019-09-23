Hundreds gathered to support a local woman in her fight against cancer

More than 200 people gathered in North East to help a woman through her fight against cancer.

Stacy Breter, a North East native, is battling ovarian cancer for a second time.

This time, the community, along with her family and friends, gathered together at St. Gregory School to show support and boost morale.

People donated to the cause by buying a hot lunch, playing bingo, and buying raffle tickets.

“It’s overwhelming the community support I have received. I love my community and I try to give back and what they’ve done for me is just amazing. I can’t wait to give back again when I’m healthy,” said Stacy Breter, Cancer fighter.

Stacy’s family hopes to raise enough donations to cover medical bills from her past procedures.