More Erie Insurance employees are returning to in-person work at the Fortune 500 company’s downtown Erie corporate headquarters.

According to company spokesperson John Simon, around 200 employees will be returning each week for the next several weeks after working remotely due to the pandemic.

Monday’s returning employees are part of a continuation of returning workers that started back in the spring on a volunteer basis.

Most of the returning employees will be working a hybrid schedule, working several days in the office and several days from home.