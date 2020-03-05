Hundreds of area catholic school sixth graders pack food to send to Africa

Hundreds of area students donned hair nets and gloves today to help fight global hunger.

Area catholic sixth graders were packing food today that will be going to West Africa. Their goal was to pack at least 15,000 meals. This is all part of a Global Poverty Project by the Erie Catholic School System.

“I think it’s important, because we learn how privileged and how fortunate we are. We learned that we need to help them,” said Matthew Oblich, sixth grader, St. George Catholic Center.

“If we can teach them in sixth grade that there are ways they can help and things they can actually do in their own life to try and affect the situation of poverty in the country, they are going to hold on to that and continue to do more and more as they get older,” said Kimberly Lytle, Diocese of Erie.

The students worked in an assembly line, each with a different job. Those include weighing the food, sealing the bags and packing them into boxes.

“Seeing what they have to go through makes me feel a bit more appreciative of what I have today and what they don’t have. It kind of really just makes me feel a little bit better about myself that I get to help,” said Rosie Schroeck, sixth grader, St. George Catholic School.

The meal consists of soy, rice, vitamin nutrient and vegetables. Catholic Relief Services helped with the event. Rise Against Hunger provided the food.

“There is a hunger need in developing countries. There is enough food being produced worldwide everyday. The problem is getting the food to the people,” said Joey Kelly, Rise Against Hunger.

In two weeks, the schools will do a Global Poverty Summit as the students learn what causes poverty worldwide.