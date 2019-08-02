Hundreds of bicyclists came out for the Tour De Vineyards Ride part of Lake Erie Cyclefest

Hundreds of bicyclists took to the road this morning, some riding 21 miles, others topping 40 miles in another group.

This is part of the Tour De Vineyards Ride, an annual ride that takes the bikers through Grape Country.

This is the third year for the event part of the Lake Erie Cyclefest. Riders pay to take part in the ride that raises money for the YMCA’s Food and Fun bus, a mobile meal site for children who are living with food insecurity.

For the riders, it’s also a time to get out and see the countryside on two wheels.

“It’s a great exercise. I love seeing the area I’m riding in, the country side and city streets,” said Kathy Sertz, bike rider.

“Those proceeds help insure those kids in the summer time, specifically, have full bellies,” said Tammy Roche, YMCA of greater Erie.

Hundreds of riders are expected to take part in Sunday mornings “Fun Ride” that leaves from Lake Erie Community Park in Lake City.