Hundreds of boats crowd local lake to support President Trump

Hundreds of boats of all shapes and sizes crowded one local lake to show support for President Trump.

This is news out of Crawford County. Over 100 boats were decked out in American flags as well as Donald Trump flags.

Boaters said that they wanted to have a peaceful protest that was also considered patriotic.

The parade started over at Silver Shores Restaurant.

“We remain totally neutral. Allowing these people to give their freedoms and we welcome anybody to come on by and help celebrate this parade so they can join in all of the fun in America,” said Karen Schepner, Owner of Silver Shores.