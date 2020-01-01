Hundreds of Erie residents rang in the new year at Boogie on the Bay

Speaking of the ending the decade, Syeda Abbas was LIVE from the Bayfront Convention Center last night with a look at the 11th Annual Boogie on the Bay.

For years they have had different themes for Boogie on the Bay. Past themes have been Hollywood and Gatsby, among others, but this year it’s all about Hawaii.

Around 700 people attended last night’s New Year’s Eve event, which included fire spinners, Hawaiian dancers, and a buffet.

Most importantly, every New Year’s Eve Boogie on the Bay event brings the community together.

“I’ve actually done events like this in cities around the country and it surprises me how vast our age group is. We have everybody from 25 to 65 come, so it’s a really great event for everyone,” said Gus Pine, GM, Bayfront Convention Center.