Hundreds of families visit Presque Isle for Labor Day picnics

Another popular spot on Labor Day includes the beaches and pavilions at Presque Isle State Park.

Hundreds of families visited Presque Isle for their Labor Day picnics.

One group visited the rotary pavilion for their Labor Day picnic.

One father said that it is great to spend time with family and get children outdoors.

“Just happy to be out here to have some good food and our little one is two and she was kind of starting to walk during the pandemic. So it’s nice to get her out and see new things and experience the sand in her toes and she absolutely loves it. So that’s what it’s all about,” said Matt McCormick, Visiting Presque Isle State Park.

Beach 8 will remain open and guarded on weekends starting September 11th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

