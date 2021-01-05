Hundreds of gallons of cooking oil spilled in Monday night truck accident on I-90

A truck accident led to a slippery mess and a big clean-up last night.

North East firefighters were called to I-90 near the Pennsylvania – New York state line just after 7 p.m. Monday

State police say they were told two trucks side swiped each other, causing one truck to spill between 750 and 900 gallons of used cooking oil.

That spill extended for about two miles in the westbound lanes of I-90. New York State provided equipment and detergent for the clean-up.

I-90 was reduced to one lane westbound at the time of the accident. There were no injuries reported.