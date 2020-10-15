Hundreds of items from Erie County’s past up for bid at auction

Antique and relic enthusiasts alike have a golden opportunity today to bid on artifacts from Erie County’s past.

Ploss Auction will auction off more than 600 Hagen History Center Artifacts Thursday, Oct. 15th beginning at 3 p.m. at their Corry location.

Most of the items date back to the early 1800s and include antique beds, trunks, baby carriages, chairs, sewing machines and much more.

The proceeds will go towards to the Erie County Historical Society. You can find more information on the auction here.