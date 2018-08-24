Local News

Hundreds of lanterns to be released at Lake Erie Speedway this weekend

The sky around Lake Erie Speedway will light up this weekend when hundreds of lanterns are released.

Everyone has their own reason for sending off a lantern.  Historically, lanterns were used to symbolize good fortune, request favorable weather, or to celebrate the life of a loved one.

It all happens at the speedway on Saturday. The gates open at 4pm and the release will happen after sunset.

