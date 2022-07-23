Hundreds of motorcyclists showed their support for a fallen soldier on Saturday afternoon in Wesleyville.

July 23 was the 10th annual Corporal Jarrid L. King Memorial Ride.

The bikers began at the American Legion Post in Wesleyville and traveled 100 miles.

According to Military Times, the Harborcreek Township native was killed in Afghanistan in 2011 while serving in Operation Enduring Freedom.

They are calling this year’s ride the “COVID Comeback Tour.”

“The turnout that we are getting right now, the number of people that are showing up, the amount of work and effort that went into putting this together in a very short period of time is really amazing,” said Don King, Father of Jarrid King.

All of the money from this ride will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.