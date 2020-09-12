Hundreds of motorcyclists join memorial ride to remember the life of well known Erie businessman while supporting charity

Last September a well known businessman in Erie, Ralph Pontillo, passed away.

A year later, family, friends and community members came out to remember Pontillo’s life as well as to raise money for a cause that Pontillo cared about deeply.

Hundreds of people came out to honor Pontillo as well as to raise money for charity. Pontillo was actually one of the founding members for the Erie County Fallen Riders Fund.

“He was extraordinary and this turn out shows how much he was loved and how much he is missed. He would be so humbled and so proud that people a year later are coming together for a common cause to remember him and to support Fallen Riders,” said Dana Pontillo, Wife of Ralph Pontillo.

The Erie County Fallen Riders Fund raises money for motorcyclists who have been in an accident, as well as their families.

The organizer of the event, John Krahe, said that he is glad the Manufacturing and Business Association could be part of the memorial.

“We want to remember him, but we also want to celebrate is life. So today is an opportunity to do that and raise money for a good charity,” said John Krahe, CEO of Manufacturing and Business Association.

One member of the community said that he knew Pontillo personally and despite Roar on the Shore being canceled, this memorial ride is equally as important.

“Without having Roar on the Shore, this is the next best thing. This is very special to me because Ralph Pontillo was in my band and he was one of our singers. We had the three Pontillo brothers. This was in the early 90’s,” said Rick Carr, Vice President of Fallen Riders.

Another member of the community said that she misses working with Pontillo.

“I miss the energy. I miss his personality. I miss so many things about him and I know that for those of us here at the MBA we have so many wonderful memories of working with Ralph,” said Tammy Polanski, Director of Marketing, MBA.

The ride concluded at the cab while many riders said that they hope next year they will return to Roar on the Shore.