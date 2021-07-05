Hundreds of people attend opening night of the horse races at Presque Isle Downs and Casino

Hundreds of people showed up to opening night of the horse races at Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

It was a great start to the season letting people watch the horse races in person for the first time since COVID restrictions were enforced at the casino.

People we spoke to said they felt excited to be around crowds of people again.

Connie has been coming to watch the horse races at Presque Isle Downs & Casino for over 11 years. This was the first time back in over a year after not being able to attend for so long due to COVID restrictions last season.

“We have been bored to death. The only places I’ve been is Wegmans and Walmart. In a year in a half I’ve had no company. It’s wonderful to be back, wonderful,” said Connie Goodwill, Waterford Resident.

One of the jockeys was pleased with the crowd here on opening day.

“It’s such a great crowd in tonight’s race. You know opening night it couldn’t be a better time you know and everyone has just been dying to come out,” said Willie Martinez, Jockey.

“I’m really amazed by how many people are out here today. The traffic was surreal coming in so and the lines going up to the betting windows. It’s like wow I mean you could see a lot of people miss this, a lot of fun,” said Kathy Bliss, Erie Resident.

Kim Marie, a horse trainer at Presque Isle Downs and Casino, said it’s a blessing that they are open.

“Everybody that is here I’m sure is glad to be here. I know I certainly am. My horses are for sure. We look forward to a great meet,” said Kim Marie, Horse Trainer at Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

One person who has a horse racing tonight said that they are excited to watch along with hundreds of people here tonight.

“You know since COVID again because our horse wasn’t able to race. It’s been a long two years owning a horse and not being able to get to see anything to it’s really, really exciting to be here,” said Christine Shelter, Visiting Erie.

Races are every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The first race starts at 4:45 p.m.

Other people told us that their favorite horse was Squirrel. These people were truly glad to watch the race in person.

