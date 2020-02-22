Hundreds of people attend the Builders Association Home Show

Hundreds of people came out to the Zem Zem Shrine Club today for day two of the Builders Association Home Show.

The event began at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. This is the 60th year of the home show.

Multiple vendors are in attendance for this event assisting people while they think about improving their home.

Vendors had tips, idea and products to offer for people to get a head start.

“The vendors that we have this year can pretty much answer any questions from the foundation of your home to the peak of your home including your backyard, fencing, decks or anything like that,” said Bob Himes, Executive Officer of Builders Association.

The event will continue for the last day tomorrow from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.