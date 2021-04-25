Hundreds of people attend the second annual Erie Gem City Flea Market

Hundreds of people came to the Erie Gem City Flea Market.

This was a great way to celebrate the flea market’s second year anniversary while also having new vendors in town for today’s event.

“This place is wonderful. You all have to come and see,” said Shawne Adams, Vendor.

Vendors such as Shawne Adams are excited to be selling their items at the Gem City Flea Market for its second year anniversary.

Vendors can sell a wide variety of items such as jewelry, food, antiques, and more.

“I make diaper cakes, kitchen cakes, all kinds for showers and gifts for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day,” said Pam Kedzior, Vendor.

“We are a local CBD farm. We specialize in smokable flower,” said Johnny Franz, Vendor.

Seven hundred people were expected to come to the event to enjoy looking at new items from 50 vendors.

“We had a really great turnout today. Shows you that people are eager to get out there and do something and enjoy their Sunday morning and afternoon,” said Robert Kitchen, Flea Market Promoter.

In honor of their second year, the flea market promoter is giving back to the community by giving away prizes.

“We have giveaways all day at our show. We have door prizes. We have an incentive that the first 75 people through the door got a special prize from the Gem City Flea Market. We want to give back to Erie because Erie has been supporting us for the past two years,” said Kitchen.

One new vendor was also feeling the support from the community with her beautiful art.

“I was looking for that peace in my life and this picture made me feel peaceful as I painted it and watched it develop,” said Veronica Norman, Vendor.

Norman has been creating art since December as a form of therapy.

“My son passed away in August and December was his birthday and I was trying to survive the month of December and Christmas and his birthday and I just started painting and I loved it and just went from there,” said Norman.

The season for the Gen City show is from October through April.

Kitchen said that people are feeling more confident going to public events in the community now that more people are vaccinated.