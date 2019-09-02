Hundreds of people come together to show their support for Polk Center which is set to close in 2020

The state is closing the facility because Governor Wolf’s administration wants to serve more people in the community and reduce reliance on institutional care.

Nearly 500 people came together on Labor day to show their support for the Polk State Center which is set to close by 2020.

Polk serves nearly 200 residents with intellectual disabilities. “These people have been off the charts with him, I thank god everyday for Polk,” said Gary Nowacki, brother of Polk Center resident.

Gary Nowacki says his brother, Joseph, wasn’t expected to live to the age of five-years-old, but he believes the Polk Center is why his brother is currently healthy and alive at the age of 71.”They tried to move him before and they couldn’t accommodate him, very few people can, but that attributing to the staff up and their unselfishness,” said Nowacki. Nowacki says he doesn’t know where his brother will go once the center closes.

There are nearly 700 employees that work at the Polk Center and they say their first priority is not their jobs, but rather the residents they care for. “Right now, the state will find jobs, placement and all that, but right now, our main focus and it’s with everyone is the individuals, we’ll worry about our jobs later, it is all about the individuals,” said Tammy Luce, Polk Center employee and local 1050 president.

The state Department of Human Services secretary says they will help residents find new homes, but for Tammy Luce and the rest of her colleagues, she says they are not giving up the fight just yet. “People look at it like it’s an institution, it’s not, Governor Wolf needs to come and take a tour and see what it’s like,” said Luce.

There were also state representative and Venango County officials at the rally expressing their support for the Polk Center.