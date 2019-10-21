Hundreds of people from across the country making their way to the Chinese Shar-Pei National Dog Show taking place at the Bayfront Convention Center

Hundreds of people from across the country have made their way to Erie for a dog show.

The Chinese Shar-Pei National Dog Show will be happening all week at the Bayfront Convention Center. Throughout the week there will be different shows, along with seminars and meetings.

Not only is this event showcasing Erie to participants, but it is also allowing locals a chance to come down to learn about dog show conformation, obedience, and rally events.

The event is free to the public. Below is a schedule of events.