Hundreds of people gather for Making Strides Breast Cancer Walk

Step by step, hundreds of people walked around Millcreek Mall to raise awareness for breast cancer and to benefit the American Cancer Society.

Tiffany Johnson-Hemphill, a breast cancer survivor came ready and strong to the event in her superwoman cape after battling the disease for a year.

“This year I am fearless, I got my S on my chest, so I’m breast cancer superwoman. This year means a lot to us. We have made it to that one year mark and we are determined to keep making it,” Johnson-Hemphill said.

The 5K walk celebrates survivors and helps make a difference in our community.

Michelle Ducharme, Development Manager of the American Cancer Society says, “Cancer does take a lot of the person both the survivor and the family. Walks like these, gives people a way to do something with their sadness, their anger, or their frustration.”

The walk gives supporters an eye-opening opportunity.

One that helps them understand the symptoms of the disease and what to look out for.

For survivors, it’s about using their voice to defeat the disease and most importantly, being strong for one another.

Bridget Adams, breast cancer survivor says, “It’s exciting to see how large some of these teams are and we look forward to it every year and finding our pink and coming down to support the cause.”

The walk also helped educate the public on what they can do to keep themselves on top of their health.