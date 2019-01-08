Hundreds of protesters oppose Pittsburgh ban on semi-automatic rifles Video

Hundreds of protesters, many openly carrying guns, gathered in downtown Pittsburgh Monday.

The rally was in response to Pittsburgh City Council considering a ban on semi-automatic rifles and certain ammunition and accessories within city limits.

City Council introduced the bills last month in the wake of the October massacre at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, where 11 people were killed.

Gun rights activists contending the restrictions would violate Pennsylvania law. State law prohibits municipalities from regulating firearms.

The protest was organized by Justin Dillon, the founder of the advocacy group Open Carry Pennsylvania.