Hundreds of Trump Administration appointees scheduled to get $10,000/year raises due to shutdown

Hundreds of senior Trump Administration appointees are scheduled to get $10,000-per-year raises tomorrow — day 15 of the government shutdown. These raises are, partially, a result of the shutdown, as President Donald Trump had previously put a freeze on the raises, and since the government is shutdown, that freeze will automatically lift.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale released a statement today saying, “I’m infuriated that hundreds of senior Trump Administration officials – including Vice President Pence –are slated to get $10,000 raises while so many other federal employees are going without pay and also saw their scheduled raises canceled by the White House.

Vice President Pence, however, said on Friday that he will not accept the raise.

DePasquale goes on to say, “Not only is Trump holding federal employees hostage over his pointless vanity project, now he is doling out disgraceful $10,000 raises to his elite lackeys. The hypocrisy of it all is staggering.... Congress had capped federal executive salaries in 2013 and the bill passed by the House yesterday includes a provision to continue the pay freeze... The U.S. Senate now has a responsibility to hard-working American taxpayers to immediately stop this shameful money grab and bring an end to the senseless shutdown of our government.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says after meeting with the president that "he said he'd keep the government closed for a very long period of time; months or even years."

Trump, himself, said publicly, “We won’t be opening it until it’s solved”. He said the more than 800,000 federal workers who are now going without pay would understand that he's doing this for the safety and security of Americans. In his mind, the government employees are saying, “’Mr. President, keep going, this is far more important’”.

In the meantime, federal employees have taken to social media sharing stories of their hardships while they work without pay, or not at all, under #ShutdownStories.

The Senior Executives Association says the raises would cost taxpayers $300 million over 10 years.