Hundreds set to come out for Erie Homecoming

People from across the country will soon make their way downtown for Erie Homecoming.

The two day event will showcase the city’s eight opportunity zones.

Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership is hosting the event, which is set to bring in hundreds of people.

During the two day event, attendees will hear from over a dozen of speakers about why Erie makes an ideal investment opportunity.

“They should be proud that they get to tell the Erie story. Erie is in a time of transformation, and this is a time to be part of it. I think it’s a time to be excited about our community,” said James Grunke, President and CEO, Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership.

Erie Homecoming is scheduled to kick off Monday morning at 8 a.m.