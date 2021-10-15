Hundreds show up for Friday afternoon rally as contract negotiations continue between Erie Strayer and iron workers

Contract negotiations between Erie Strayer and iron workers continue. Today, those workers got a major show of support.

For nearly two weeks, those workers have been picketing in front of their job site, bargaining for better pay and dental insurance.

Hundreds showed up to show their support on Friday, including those from Iron Workers 851. Strikers say the negotiations are not enough. They say the counter proposal is only a five cent per hour raise.

From honking horns and people holding signs reading “My Dad’s Worth More than Five Cents” and “Stop the War on Workers.” Hundreds of people were there to support the Erie Strayer workers who have been on strike since October 4th.

Michael Jones is one of those workers. He says he is just looking for a fair contract.

“Some dental, my family could really use it. I put a lot of effort and my time into this place trying to get something back,” said Michael Jones, worker at Erie Strayer.

Tracy Cutright, President of the local union #851, says the strikers are not asking for much.

“They are still trying to nickel and penny us and we are just not going to take it,” said Tracy Cutright, President of the Local Union 851.

Cutright adds that negotiations are not going really well.

“We bargained for eight straight hours and came up with like 30 cents over five years. It’s like the entire package is worth like 16 cents a year. I don’t know about you but that does not seem like much of a wage increase to myself,” Cutright said.

Brian DeSanto was there supporting the strikers. He says workers need to stick together and show solidarity.

“There are big things happening all around this county. You see workers are standing up. They don’t want to take the low wages and not having dental benefits and things like that,” said Brian DeSanto, supporting the strikers.

Strikers say the two sides will meet again for negotiations on October 26th. Cutright adds that the local union will be paying them strike benefits. The plan is to mail them out by next week.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists