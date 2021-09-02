Hunger Action Month: Second Harvest Food Bank helping families overcome food insecurity

There are many initiatives in Erie County to address national Hunger Action Month.

Second Harvest Food Bank is providing goods for several local food pantries. This month especially, Second Harvest and other organizations across the state are helping families in need.

Food insecurity impacts many low income families in Erie that are struggling to put food on the table.

Acting Secretary for the Department of Human Services visiting Second Harvest says the pandemic has caused even more food insecurity.

“That’s really exacerbated a crisis for a lot of people. There are resources available, so the goal is really just to highlight the great work like this food bank is doing and to make sure people know where they can go if they need help,” said Meg Snead, Acting Secretary, Department of Human Services.

For more on how to donate or volunteer during national Hunger Action Month visit feedingamerica.org/take-action/hunger-action-month

