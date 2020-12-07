Hunters around the region gearing up for annual Presque Isle Deer Hunt

It’s December, which means it’s that time of year, once again, for the annual Presque Isle Deer Hunt.

The event brings hunters from around the region to participate in this two-day event.

Yoselin Person was live from Presque Isle to tell us more about this year’s hunt.

Hundreds of hunters will be heading to the state park to participate in this year’s big event. Each year, hunters take over Presque Isle State Park to help prevent the over-population of deer.

Those hunters who have pre-registered for the event must stop at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center Wednesday and Thursday to get their specialized hunting pass before heading out to the park.

Hunters have also received a map showing designated hunting areas. Antlered and non-antlered deer are fair game as long as you have the proper license. Up to 85 hunters are allowed to hunt each day.

While these hunters are helping to keep the eco-system balanced, it’s also an opportunity to hunt somewhere a little more interesting.

Most of Presque Isle will be closed Wednesday and Thursday to anyone not hunting beginning at 6 a.m.