Hunters gear up for the start of hunting season on Saturday

For the first time in 50 years, hunters are gearing up to begin deer hunting on a Saturday.

Back in April, the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners voted to officially start deer hunting season on Saturday, November 30th, which is tomorrow.

Moving opening day to Saturday will create an expanded, 13-day season which includes three Saturdays. In the past, rifle deer season usually opens on a Monday after Thanksgiving in the Keystone State. The owner of Bob’s Gun Shop says the hunters who have come into his store have been very excited about opening day being on Saturday.

“A lot of guys have to take a day off work and not get paid to go the first day, now they don’t have to take a day off work. ” said Bob McDowell.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says they reviewed a lot of comments from hunters before they made the decision to move opening day to Saturday