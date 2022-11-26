Hunters had great weather for the opening day of buck season on Saturday.

While some hunters prefer snow so deer are easier to spot and track, they were met with a bright and sunny day instead. We spoke with a 13-year-old hunter who got a seven-point buck, the first buck she’s ever gotten.

She shared with us what hunting means to her.

“Just the feeling of feeding family and getting to go out and spend time with my dad or brother or anyone. Just the experience. It was beautiful out. It wasn’t too cold, no rain, no snow, super nice, and it was just a beautiful day to come out,” said Charlie Armstrong, hunter.

Hunters are being reminded to stay safe and follow guidelines when they’re out in the woods.