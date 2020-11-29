Hunting season officially begins here in Pennsylvania

Saturday November 28th was the first day of open season for deer hunting here in Pennsylvania.

Some local hunters said that it is a tradition to get out on the first day and go hunting.

For some people, hunting can be an outdoor activity as well as a way to spend time with family.

Three generations of hunters share their experience with hunting and explained why they choose to go out every year on the first day of the season.

“It’s a tradition. I have not missed an opening day in the Pennsylvania hunting season since I was 12 years old,” said Eric Krause, Hunting on the First Day of Hunting Season.

“I wanted to have stories that my grandson could pass on down. That’s why I got involved in it,” said Gary Nuber, Hunting on the First Day of Hunting Season.

To learn more about the rules and regulations of deer hunting in Pennsylvania, click here.