Huntington’s Disease Society of America hosts 5K run at Presque Isle

A 5K run and walk was held at Presque Isle Beach One to support Huntington’s Disease.

The Northeast region of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America hosted the fundraiser called Team Hope.

According to their website, Huntington’s Disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain.

Today’s 5K was to walk or run in order to help the fight for improving the lives of people affected by this disease.

According to the event coordinator, so far the fundraiser has surpassed its goal and raised $7,600.

“When you know someone that has Huntington’s and you learn their stories, it just makes you want to get involved and do everything you can to help them out,” said Beth Gusdafson, Event Coordinator.

All proceeds go toward the organization.

