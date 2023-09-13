Scenario 1

Hurricane Lee churning up the Atlantic will take a northerly turn and head toward New England for the weekend. The track of the storm will depend on the location of a wave swinging around the Great Lakes Friday into Saturday. The faster this wave moves, the more east the progression of the storm will be. Either way, it will be a rough go. The hurricane will have little bearing on our local weather, other than some minor temperature differences depending on the track.