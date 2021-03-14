Hurry Hill Farm in Edinboro holds their 18th annual Maple Taste and Tour

Edinboro’s favorite Hurry Hill Farm is not letting the pandemic stop them from a yearly tradition.

Today they held their 18th annual Maple Taste and Tour, but it looked a little different this year.

Due to the pandemic, the grand opening does look different now as it is a drive-thru to get delicious maple treats, but it also includes a social distancing trail that shows the maple trees and the Sugar Shack.

It’s the grand opening for maple season at Hurry Hill Maple Farm and one customer said that she comes every year.

“I’m a regular here at Maple. Here I like to support local businesses,” said Julia Fedders, Edinboro Resident.

The farm not only makes maple syrup, but also uses it to make condiments and beauty products.

“The lip gloss is a treat for a wedding coming up in the near future. So I am making a big purchase today and enjoying a perfect day,” said Fedders.

People also got to enjoy the tour of where they make the maple syrup.

“I’m so excited to go down and walk on a nice day and go look at the Sugar Shack where they make it,” said Fedders.

One special tree makes the sweetest maple syrup.

“There are multiple trees that you can tap. We liker to tap the sugar maple tree because it has the highest sugar content,” said Janet Woods, Owner of Hurry Hill Maple Farm.

Now it takes 40 gallons of sap to be boiled down in this evaporator to be condensed down into one gallon of maple syrup.

So why is enjoying a tasty treat helpful for a local business?

“It’s always a good idea to support our local people and these are good people. We have a lot of good people here in Edinboro and I try to do it on a regular basis,” said Fedders.

The Hurry Hill Maple Farm Museum will be open every Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. starting in September and ending in December.