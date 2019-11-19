Husband and wife found guilty in Venango County Puppy Mill case

A guilty verdict has been reached in the Venango County Puppy Mill case.

Nearly one year ago, Fox 66 was the first to bring you the shocking story of more than 51 dogs living in a single-wide trailer. The Anna Shelter took the dogs, with 19 of them pregnant.

Director of the Anna Shelter, Ruth Thompson, is speaking out after a guilty verdict has been reached in the case.

The DA’s Office pressing 10 felony charges against Barbara Lopez and her husband.

“The DA’s Office asked if anyone that adopted any of these dogs would like to come speak on behalf of the dog, just to let the judge know what they have dealt with, and are still dealing with, with some of the dogs,” said Ruth Thompson, Director, Anna Shelter.

The sentencing for Lopez and her husband is scheduled for late December.