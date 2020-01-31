Husband pays tribute to wife of 60 years by writing a song in her honor

Anyone who has been in love before will tell you that love never truly dies.

John Niskanen, known as Jack to his family, lost the love of his life Audrey in June of 2019 after she suffered from dementia.

He found inspiration through their love and more than 60 years of marriage to start writing lyrics to a song for her called “Whisper in the Wind.” Audrey died before the song was finished. Jack says that Audrey was a special person to him and he found a moving way to commemorate her and their love.

“She was a very special person,” Niskanen said. “And I just wanted, I just felt inspired especially by the music to say something and just keep evolving.”

