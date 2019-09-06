HydroBlox Technologies, Inc set to open in Keystone Industrial Park

A plastics recycling company is moving into Crawford County bringing dozens of jobs with it.

For 17 years Keystone Industrial Park has been vacant, but now a plastics recycling company is moving in. HydroBlox Technologies, Inc. will be the first business moving into Keystone Industrial Park in over a decade.

“We make HyrdoBlox out of all the recycled plastic that the rest of the world is turning their nose up at. This is a construction and drainage product that is less money and outperforms the current products that are out there right now,” said Ed Grieser, CEO, HydroBlox Technologies, Inc.

State Representatives from the Commonwealth, Crawford County leaders, and one local Senator welcomed the company to the area Friday, noting just how many people it took to make this become a reality.

“It took a team to put this together. A partnership with the State of Pennsylvania, the Economic Progress Alliance, the School District, the County Commissioners, the Township Supervisors, and just the community in believing in this area and that it can be done,” said Senator Michele Brooks (R) 50th District.

The hope is to have the company up and running within the next few months, but after that another hope is to have other companies join them.

“We’re at a time where manufacturers are investing, the communities are in full support, and this has really become an active, ongoing, good news story that seems to keep rolling,” said Jim Becker, Executive Director, Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County.

The CEO of HydroBlox explained how the uniqueness of this area will help the company flourish.

“The supply of labor, the technical skills that are available around here, and everything down to just parts that you’re just not going to find anywhere else in the country,” said Grieser.

The hope is that this material will be found all across the country, all started from here in Greenswood Township.