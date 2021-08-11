I ❤️ food trucks — What can I find in Erie?

From exotic ice cream desserts to gourmet meals, the variety of food trucks continues to grow in the United States. And with every new truck comes more popularity of the business.
So, with food trucks popping up all over the country, what exotic mobile meals does the Erie area offer? We found out for you.
- Ahava Catering — Kosher Chinese food
- The Atacolypse — Gourmet tacos
- Average Joes Sausage — Homemade sausages and burgers
- The Big Cheese — The grilled-cheesiest food truck in Erie
- Boro Dogs — Gourmet hot dogs and fresh cut fries
- Bro-Man’s Sammiches — High-quality “sammiches,” tacos and tortas
- Coffee in the Park – The Brunch Box — Fresh dishes from scratch and local organic coffee
- The Chameleon — Never the same food twice
- CheesErie — Made-to-order macaroni and cheese and paninis
- Chickadee Donuts — Mini donuts
- Curry Point — One stop for South Indian food
- Dobbins Dogs — Smith’s hot dogs and kielbasas
- Donutology — Exotic donut flavors
- Esther’s Mini Donuts — Mini donuts and fresh, organic coffee
- Fat Boys Phillys — Authentic Philly cheesesteak
- Give A Crepe. La CrepErie — A creperie
- Hangry Bites — Street eats
- Happy Camper Snack Shack — Look for the camper trailer
- Hawk’s Grocery & Smokehouse — Butcher shop/smoked BBQ/handmade ice cream
- Hot Dog It — 1/4lb and 1/2lb Angus beef dogs, 1/2lb burgers, ribs, ice cream, and more
- Hot Off The Press — High-end handhelds
- The In-Laws Taco Hut — Walking tacos, soft tacos, and hot dogs
- JEB’s Concessions — Italian ice and frozen treats
- Kona Ice of Erie — Shaved ice
- Lil Wagon — Stuffed grilled cheese sandwiches
- Mel’s Mobile Diner — Melt sandwiches and fresh cut French fries
- Northern Scoop Craft Ice Cream — Hand-crafted ice cream made with natural flavors
- Popluck Popcorn — Handcrafted, gourmet popcorn
- The Que Abides — Traditionally-smoked Bar-B-Que
- R.B. Concessions — Gyros and Philly steaks
- Shawarma Station — Mediterranean cuisine
- Siri Thai Cuisine — Thai on the fly
- Smiley’s Ice Cream Truck — Ice cream shop
- SorcERIE — Handmade gourmet sandwiches, soups, salads, and desserts
- Sticks and Bricks — Wood-fired pizza
- Sweet Sarah’s Kettle Korn — Gourmet kettle corn
- Tabouli Street Eatz — Homemade hommous, tabouli, falafel, shawarma and more
- Tater Tater — Potato pancakes, mashed potato bowls and potato chip baskets with many toppings
- Three B Saloon — BBQ the old-fashioned way
- Tuxedo Dogz and Catering — The best-dressed hot dogs
- A Waffle Miracle — Gourmet savories and sweets
- Zero Forks Street Cuisine — Tasty tacos and quesadillas
- Zoo’s BBQ — Fresh BBQ smoked to perfection
