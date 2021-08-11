I ❤️ food trucks — What can I find in Erie?

Local News

by: Spencer Lee

Posted: / Updated:
Food_Truck_Opportunities_0_20190411212756

From exotic ice cream desserts to gourmet meals, the variety of food trucks continues to grow in the United States. And with every new truck comes more popularity of the business.

So, with food trucks popping up all over the country, what exotic mobile meals does the Erie area offer? We found out for you.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News